Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have taken ? The couple grilled in its entirety…

“I wanted to have my mother with me, but I couldn’t because every time I find myself in the company of a woman, it is said that I” had joked Brad Pitt last January, when he received the Golden Globe for best actor in a supporting role for “once upon a time in Hollywood”. A few months later, the sex symbol is sure to attract a couple of new rumors, after having been roasted in the home of his ex, in full visit of courtesy !

Brad Pitt grilled on Angelina Jolie

In fact, according to Entertainment Weeklythe actor was very close to the mother of their 6 children, Angelina Jolie. The actress had, however, it has been very hard with him in September of 2016, when, after a quarrel with his eldest son, Maddox, had taken the decision to apply for the divorce, explaining that they want to protect their children from an abusive father, a drug addict, and alcoholic.

A couple of years later, all (or almost) seems to be fixed among the stars of hollywood… For the good of their children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox – the parents have decided to meet again. A lot. “Brad and Angelina want their children to be healthy and happy and that they have the support of their two parents. It took years for healing and are finally in a period where they can be co-parents of a very healthy”, says a source quoted by the magazine.

This is the reason why the Daily Mail saw Brad Pitt join the home of Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 23. It would have been up for two hours, report our colleagues. And this is the time it takes for the family to be able to work again.

They are still associated

As much as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not only associated in this area. In the south of France, the duo still owns a property (the castle of Miraval), which produces the wine, and soon the champagne. According to the Challenges, the next cuvée “Fleur de Miraval” was designed with the help of the illustrious Perrin family and the producer of the champagne Pierre Peters. You will soon be able to toast to their reconciliation.

>> See also : Brad Pitt on the Tinder !

F.