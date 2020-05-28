Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie “hear much better”, at a time when Shiloh celebrates its 14 years

When their daughter Shiloh celebrated its 14 years on Wednesday, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have walked the beautiful path and are now “much better”.

It has been almost four years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were separating. After being torn around the custody of their six children, the two actors have finally reached a common ground. And the relations are now addressed, as reported in the site Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday 27 may 2020.

New revelations that occurred on the day of the 14th birthday of the youngest daughter of the ex-couple, Shiloh. “It is close to both her parents. (…) Brad is so proud of Shiloh and the young girl that she became. He loves the fact that she always remains true to herself and that she is so good to his brothers and sisters”, a-t-on care.

Brad Pitt with his children Pax and Shiloh in 2014 © Bestimage

“Brad said to his friends as he learns so many things in life thanks to her children”

Before discussing the relationship of those that used to be called the Brangelina. “The children of Brad are the most important in his eyes. He said to his friends as he learns so many things in life through her children. He and Angelina get along so much better now that they have reached an agreement on the schedules of the guard. They come from far away”, a-t-concluded.

In April 2019, a judge had ordered the divorce of Brad Pitt (56 years) and Angelina Jolie (44 years). At the time, an informer had already admitted to Entertainment Tonight that the situation was distinctly arranged between the two e.g. “Brad and Angelina have come a long way. To the surprise of many of their close friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they are both dedicated to the education of their children. They have call schedules and this has made a huge difference for the whole family. (…) Now, the children spend time with both of their parents and are happy,” had been entrusted at the time.

Angelina Jolie with children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox in 2019 © Bestimage

Married in 2014 after eight years of relationship, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are at the head of a large family with Maddox (age 18, who was studying in South Korea before the start of the containment), Pax (16 years old), Zahara (15 years), Shiloh (14 years old) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12 years in July).

