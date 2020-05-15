Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in total disagreement, they still fail to share their goods

That said, when Angelina Jolie expressed in the media about her divorce with Brad Pitt, the actor felt betrayed and humiliated. And for good reason, he was trusted to settle this matter in private. Almost three years after the announcement of this separation, the ex-Brangelina are still at the same stage. If the two actors are able to change their civil status from married to single, they have not yet succeeded to find an agreement about their property. In effect, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently required to share the tidy sum of approximately € 610 millionor property, jewellery, works of art, motorbikes, vintage, or couture clothing. After the revelations of legal experts in the Mirror UKit could take years before the two stars find a real common ground.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the heart of a divorce that drags on

One of the main problems of these negotiations is their property that is located in the south of France. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt compete for their castle of Miraval, where they produce their own wine. “Brad is looking forward to the idea of selling but Angie wants to keep it as a source of revenue continues” explains a source to the british newspaper. But that’s not all ! “Brad and Angie happen to agree that on minor points, they are at loggerheads regarding the major points of their separation. They do so not to compromise that this procedure becomes a money pit for lawyers and accountants, which will take years before you see the end” she says. Obviously, the road is still long for both celebrities. Waiting to have a new update, check out what think Jennifer Aniston’s divorce from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.