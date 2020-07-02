Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met again

They believed in the war. After years of separation to try to negotiate a difficult divorce, it seems things have calmed down between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two stars are said to have resumed contact and now on a regular basis.

The reconciliation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In may 2020, US Weekly announced that the couple was going to come now to discuss without arguing. They agreed even to meet with one-to-one. Things would go better since this time, a source confided to the magazine Entertainment Weekly have decided to work hand-in-hand to raise their children in a team. They have even decided to live close to one another to facilitate the daily life of their 6 children : Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Best : Brad Pitt has recently spent a lot of time for Angelina Jolie to be able to enjoy your family. The source explains : “Brad and Angelina want their children to be healthy and happy and that they have the support of their two parents. It took years for healing and are finally in a period where they can be co-parents in a way that is very healthy.”

It is, therefore, this is not a reconciliation in lovebut at least, the ex-partner has decided to stop tearing apart.

The divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

In 2016, and to everyone’s surprise, Angelina Jolie announced to ask for the divorce, and made a request for therequirement of elimination to that Brad Pitt is no longer able to get close to their 6 children. According to an anonymous source, a fight would have broke out in a private jet between Brad Pitt, that would have been very alcoholic, and one of his sons.

The couple is broken by the lawyer interposed, Angelina Jolie want to reduce to the maximum the relationships between Brad Pitt and their children. The years have passed, and Brad Pitt has publicly admitted to problems with his alcohol addiction and his desire to fix things with his family.

In 4 years, their relationship has finally calmed down.