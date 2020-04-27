Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie soon to be partners… in the champagne

If Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still fight for the custody of their children, they were able to put aside their differences to their wine estatethe Château Miraval, where they are married in 2014. The ex-husband superstars have purchased the property for € 35 million in 2011, and will continue to produce a rosé that is breaking records : in June of last year, a magnum of their vintage Muse of Provence, sold for 2,700 euros. Highlights of this successful side business, the former lovers at the head of an enormous heritage are embarking on a new adventure : they will produce champagne.

Marc Perrin, their partner in the Château Miraval announced the news on Tuesday 14 January in an interview with the media specialist Wine Spectator : “You work very hard at this time with Rodolphe Péters, of the house of Pierre Péters. We will launch the only champagne house that produces only rosé. The ambition will be to push the quality as far as possible.“

The producer of champagne Rodolphe Péters gives more information in an interview published by Champagne FM this Friday, January 24. If the project, in development for several years to come to fruition, it remains “many details to set, such as release date or even the packaging…“ The Brangelina have been able to grow their business despite the crisis they are experiencing since their separation, with an idea in mind. “It is an investment for their family and their children“, has unveiled their other collaborator Charles Perrin in 2017.

Photo credits : CPA / Bestimage