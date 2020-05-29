Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie : their relationship has improved significantly

Some wounds take time to heal. If they are long torn around the custody of their six children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie today would be in much better terms, according to ” Entertainment Tonight “. “The children of Brad are the most important. He said to his friends that he learned a lot of things in life through her children. He and Angelina get along so much better now that they have reached an agreement on the schedules of the guard. They come from far away, ” said a source close to the family information website.

Already at the time of their divorce, pronounced officially in April 2019, the relationship of the ex-couple’s flagship Hollywood seemed much more peaceful. “To general surprise, their communication has improved tremendously and they are both dedicated to the education of their children. They have call schedules and this has made a huge difference for the whole family “, explained a few months ago a close friend of the two stars. “Now, the children spend time with both of their parents and are happy. “

On Wednesday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt celebrated his 14-year-old. The perfect opportunity for the children of the former couple to be reunited with each of their parents, which happened very infrequently prior to the pandemic of Covid-19. “Shiloh is close to both her parents. Brad is so proud of her and the girl she has become. He loves the fact that she always remains true to herself and that she is so good to his brothers and sisters “, a-t-on told ” Entertainment Tonight “.

Relations peaceful with a few skirmishes

“Reconciliation” does rhyme, however, not with ” let it go “. Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now in good terms, some events continue to irritate the actress is 44 years old. So when she learned a few months ago, that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, had won a role at Shiloh in its next series to make its first steps on the small screen, Angelina Jolie has not hesitated to exercise its power of veto.

Same for the dating of Brad Pitt. If the star of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” has never claimed that he was in a relationship with the young Alia Shawkat, the two actors would spend however much time together these past few weeks. A situation that would have led Brad Pitt to introduce his girlfriend to his daughter Shiloh. A new fake not that Angelina Jolie would not appreciate according to the ” Daily Mirror “.