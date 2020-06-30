Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie : this picture not seen since the announcement of their separation 4 years ago

Thursday, 25 June, Brad Pitt was seen leaving on a motorcycle from the home of Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles, reports the Daily Mail. Two-hour visit in the home of his ex-wife, that is the first time since their separation in the year 2016.

For the first time since the divorce. After several years of relationship and two years of marriage, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie took in 2016, the decision to divorce. If it is followed a long legal battle to claim the custody of the children, it may well be that the animosity between the two stars are a bit calmed down. Thursday, June 25, Brad Pitt in fact, it has been seen leaving the home of his ex-wife in Los Angeles, after having remained two hours, the reports of the Daily Mail, which reveals, in particular, a snapshot of the oscar-winning actor leaving the remains of the actress in Los Feliz on his motorcycle.

A cliché, but also a visit to new Brad Pittthat has not been photographed in the company ofAngelina Jolie since his break in 2016, maintaining the same distance from each other until their divorce is officially delivered in April of 2019. It must be said that the two former spouses have not resolved this matter amicably, is still beating furiously to the custody of their six children. But if you have taken the care to avoid for the birthday of their daughter Shiloh, it seems that the ex-couple was recently revised, can be for the good of your child. Or, perhaps, to argue about the distribution of their common property…

The divorce was the “right choice” of Angelina Jolie

However, no offense to the fans of Brangelina : the two actors are not willing to rabibocher. While rumors abound about a return of calls between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, it turns out that for Angelina Joliethis divorce was “the right decision”. Because if the star of Lara Croft decided to throw in the sponge, it is primarily for the “well-being” of their children, “six young people who are very courageous and very strong”she has been entrusted Vogue. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I will remind you that you know your own truth and your own mind”, he said.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news