Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to agree to efforts for the 14 years of their daughter Shiloh

After the adoptions of Maddox and Zahara, she was the first child natural Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (who have six children in total) : Shiloh will celebrate its 14 years on may 27,, and its stars, from parents – who always deliver a serious court battle for custody – are ready to spoil as it should be this girl of which they are so proud, the one that leaves nobody indifferent due to its personality and temperament.

Recently operated hip, Shiloh – who calls himself “John” since she was a child and that is distinguished by its mix of genres – has convinced his famous parents decide how, where and with whom she would spend this day of anniversary at the end of the month.

It must be said that the containment has widened the gap between Shiloh and his father, and his recent plea to move in with him had to play a role in the decision of Angelina to bring pleasure to his daughter, especially as she will be deprived of her friends, being still in confinement at that date. In the pages of the site Hollywood Lifea source tells us as well : “Brad and Angelina now lives so close to one another that it will be very easy for Shiloh to spend time with both his parents for his birthday.”

And as the poor child will still be confined, his parents want him to concoct a special day : “Brad and Angelina are due to the fact that this day is unique to it, and in this sense, this will be Shiloh who would decide everything, including how she wants to divide his day to spend time with both parents. Brad has a tradition of preparing the breakfast of Shiloh on the day of her birthday so she could start the day with him and then she has dinner with her mother, but it is she who chooses any. It is a teenager now, so they are trying to give her as much autonomy as possible.”

“An exceptional day for his children”

Even if they are ready to make efforts, Brad and Angie don’t seem even near to cross and sit at the same tableso that Shiloh will still be able to see the one and then the other. If the young teen will alternate with her parents, she should, however, spend the whole day with her siblings will follow her like her shadow – Maddox (18 years old), Pax (16 years old), Zahara (15 years old) and twins Vivienne and Knox (11 years) should be all present to celebrate their sister : “Brad will do everything he can to make this exceptional day for all children.”, continues the same source. “He thought for a long time and he was full of ideas, but he also wants that they can do what they want together as a family, just to talk and spend time. This will not be a day where we rest in front of the tv and his phone in any case. He is motivated to do whatever it takes to make the celebration total and show them that they can have fun despite the quarantine !” Shiloh is warned : his 14-year-old is likely to be unforgettable.

