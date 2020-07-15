Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together again ?

The couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which was formed in 2005, finally ended after two years of marriage in the year 2014. After separation, complicated by 2016, and a procedure for the divorce side of things to complete, the rumors are rife about a possible reconciliation between the Brandgelina.

Again in the love story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The starting point of the the romantic relationship between two celebrities dating back to the time of the filming of the movie Mr & Mrs Smith was released in 2005. In this film, the two actors are a couple of occurrences in common. In reality, it is nothing. Brad Pitt alias Mr. Smith is an executor of a secret organization, and Angelina Jolie aka Mrs. Smith is a killer to the promise of the sale of its services. They are aware of their activities until they meet in competition on a same contract.

At this time, Brad Pitt is in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston in which he separated in 2005… If the lovers Brandgelina have tried to hide their relationship, the secret is that at the end of 2006, when Angelina Jolie announced that she is pregnant by Brad Pitt. The couple seems to spin the perfect love since the 6 children born of their union.

After 7 years of relationship, a new milestone was reached in the couple : that he undertook in April 2012. Only two years after we were married in private in the chapel of the castle of Miraval.

After 12 years together, 6 children and 2 years of marriage, Angelina Jolie puts an end to their relationship in the year 2016. Since their separation, the spouses have stopped tearing about the custody of their children.

Source : Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Brad Ptt and Angelina Jolie, are reviewed in it !

Rumors are currently circulating as a a possible reconciliation between the Brandgelina and the speculation around the reunion of the couple, are going on since Brad Pitt has been seen several times with Angelina Jolie.

This discovery occurs at the same time where the rumors about the alleged new girlfriend of Brad Pitt have come to an end. In fact, the actor Bullet Train with frequency in a very regular way the actress Alia Shawkat for several months and the fans who are suspected of being in a couple. If the two interested parties did not comment on this topic, that is ultimately up to the actress who came out of the silence. In an interview published on the website of Buzzard in the course of the month of June, it has been clarified the situation by saying : “it is not as a couple. We are just friends “.

If the divorce dragged on to finish among the ex-husband Brandgelinait would seem that it is not to get back together, but due to the epidemic of the coronavirus, which retards the normal functioning of judicial institutions, according to a source that would have entrusted this information to the american magazine Us Weekly.