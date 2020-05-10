Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together for the anniversary of Shiloh ?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will put aside their differences. The two former Hollywood will gather for the anniversary of Shiloh…

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem to be both appeased. The two former will come together to celebrate the 14-year-old Shiloh. MCE TV says it all.

The wildest rumours spread around the former star couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Separated for many years, the two stars are so always so much to talk about in the press.

If the American actress does not spread any of his private life, which earned him a lot of rumors, her ex, Brad Pitt, it appears from a few weeks with an actress. His or her first name ? Alia Shakwat.

The young woman, who is the supposed best friend of the actor, has been seen on numerous occasions, get out of the home of the actor. Separated for good after years of court battle with his ex, the U.s. seems to have found love.

In a good mood, he / she has agreed to see Angelina Jolie. Their daughter, Shiloh, will celebrate its 14 years on the 27th of next may, and she hopes to see his mom and dad around the table…

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, set for the anniversary of their daughter

After years without seeing one, the powerful pair if apprêterait to review, and spend the day together for the anniversary of Shiloh. A few details…

A source told the Mirror that Brad Pitt is planning now to organize a great party. Has his home in Beverly Hills. A information supported by the tabloid Us Weekly.

A source close to the couple has entrusted the media the couple will meet with the mother of Angelina Jolie. “Angelina will celebrate the anniversary of Shiloh with her mother, and Brad would be happy to see them all also to celebrate the birthday “.

Last year, a source reports that the couple had spent the day together on the occasion of an Escape Game giant. Then, as provided for in the two former this year ?

