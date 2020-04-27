Brad Pitt and Emma Stone in the director of the The Land ? – Actus Ciné

The director, Damien Chazelle, could soon find the actress Emma Stone that he had directed in “La La Land”. Brad Pitt is also intended for this new film in Hollywood called “Babylon”.

Casting prestigious in sight for the new film by the director of The Land and First Man ? According to DeadlineBrad Pitt and Emma Stone would be asked to join Babylon, next feature film from Damien Chazelle.

Babylon would be a period film with big budget, in which the action takes place in Hollywood, during a key moment in the history of cinema, namely the period of transition between the mute and the speaking. In addition to conducting, Damien Chazelle as a sign also the original scenario.

The director, Damien Chazelle with Emma Stone at the Venice film Festival



Remember that Emma Stone was the heroine of the The Land with Ryan Gosling, which will mark a reunion between the filmmaker, oscar winner and the actress also got an oscar for the film was released in January 2017 in France.

While waiting to learn more about Babylon and the confirmation of this casting, it should be noted that Damien Chazelle is working currently in another project, the series the Eddy, with a very nice distribution also : Andre Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Leïla Bekhti and Tahar Rahim. It is a musical series, international and multicultural, which began shooting last may in Paris. The Eddy, will be available in 2020 on Netflix and will be composed of 8 episodes.

