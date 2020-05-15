Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale… These stars become best friends on a shooting

Ah, the world of cinema ! If some stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan were cold at the end of the filming of the series Buffy against the Vampires, others on the other hand had a big crush friendly to their co-star and it is now not uncommon to see form of the duos off-camera to the delight of fans. Between outings, travel, and evenings, some people have developed a real link and that, since their meeting at their place of work. Of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush, back on all these celebrities become best friends on a shoot.

Since that Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner met on the set of the series Game of Thronesit is the mad love ! Ultra accomplices, the two actors have forged a beautiful friendship that has now lasted for several years. In addition to having a tattoo in common, which honors the day when the two young women have learned that they were part of the cast of the series Netflix, Sophie has made Maisie her bridesmaid at her wedding with Joe Jonas last year.

Without doubt this is here one of the most beautiful friendships of Hollywood and for good reason. Since they met on the set of the series Friends where they interpret Rachel Green and Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are now inseparable and it lasts for over 20 years. The two actresses often find themselves and immortalise their moments for two or with the rest of the cast on the social networks, to delight nostalgic fans.

Impossible not to mention Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale in this classification. Yes, if they were not best friends in High School Musicalthey are, however, in real life, and this, for over a decade. Ashley had also shared an adorable message on his account Instagram for the birthday of Vanessa in 2017 : “There is no shortage of photos with us both. This is because we are best friends since 13 years old. I am so happy that you are born, the journey of life with you is so much fun ! Thank you for your light, your love, and please never change”. How not to fall ?

This is a beautiful bromance ! If Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were very quickly hooked on the filming of the series The Walking Dead, it is also thanks to their common interests : “I spend a lot of time with Norman. Not only do we live one next to the other in Georgia, but we both have this great affinity for the bikes and we spend a lot of time on the road. This is a great way to relax and we have that in common“had said Jeffrey in an interview for ABC without counting their many messages of friendship posted on social networks.

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore play two of the three funny ladies in Charlie’s Angels in the early 2000s and the two actresses are from that time have become best friends. Years after the success of this film, they still agree small moments in two, the proof is in 2017 when Drew has shared a photo of her and Cameron’s follow-up to an adorable message : “Don’t forget to spend time with those you love in your busy life. It makes me feel more than beautiful. As always,”. Words that have certainly had to touch the actress.

Even if they are rarely, Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been able to maintain a great friendship over the years since the filming ofOcean’s Eleven. On the occasion of an interview with Hollywood Reporter in 2012, the actor 59-year-old has confided that Brad was one of his good friends although it’s not part of the group that he knows for years : “We are good friends but it is different from what people think, we don’t spend a lot of time together. He came home at Como in Italy, we bike together… But until recently, I hadn’t seen Brad for a year”. Anyway, their friendship remains intact despite their busy lives.

If earlier this year Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson get together and have fun in the evening, it is not for nothing ! Yes, the two actresses Pretty Little Liars are ultra close since their debut in the series. Between trips to the restaurant and travel, and they form quite a duo that fans never tire of seeing. Happy to have her as a friend, Ashley had shared a nice message for the birthday of Shay : “I am so lucky to have you in my life and continue to learn while being inspired by you”.

Another friendship that dream, the one of Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush. The two actresses met on the set of Brothers Scott and have never left. The bond that they have created is so strong that Sophia considers his playing partner as his “big sister” and the interpreters of Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer would never miss an opportunity to share their complicity is obvious. The proof with a nice message to Hilarie for the 37 years of his girlfriend last July : “Happy anniversary to the adventurer ! You are made of sugar, spice and all these nice things (like tequila, the pyjamas of silk and the dirty gossip !) I hope that today was a spectacular day. The Morgan send to you of love”. Tender words as we like.