Brad Pitt and his box of prod have signed a deal with Warner

Brad Pitt had us scared when he announced that he will retire from the film industry to become… a sculptor and a landscape designer. After a comeback in 2019, between his Oscar for Best supporting role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and his collaboration with James Gray in Ad Astrait would have been hard to grieve and accept that the actor disappears permanently screens. Even after a long and beautiful career.

Variety gives us balm to the heart by revealing the signing of a deal between the actor and the production company Warner Bros. No, Brad Pitt is not going to play a super-hero in the next DC, but will continue producing films with his production box, Plan B Entertainment, which Warner will be the exclusive.

Brad Pitt”s Plan B Inks First Look Deal With Warner Bros. https://t.co/0Q9UtIKTnI pic.twitter.com/qsqBofsmfQ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 8, 2020

An exclusivity agreement between Plan B and Warner had already been sealed from 2002 to 2005. Together, they had taken out Trojan as well as Charlie and the Chocolate factory.

Of Vice to The King : a box of production that account

In the past three years, the films of Plan B had an exclusive with Annapurna Pictures. Thanks to this former collaboration, we have been able to discover films like The King, Beautiful Boybut especially Vice and If Beale Street could talk.

Created in 2001 by Brad Grey, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the company is back to Brad Pitt after his divorce with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Grey at Paramount. For the past 20 years, the company has produced many films today have become cults, and in which Brad Pitt was able to play : World War Z, The Assassination of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford, The Strategist, The Tree of Life, 12 Years of Slave.

Plan B was also able to distinguish themselves by producing a side to the legend Martin Scorsese (The Infiltrator), the director Jerry Benkins while he was not known and had directed a single feature film (but eventually won the Oscar for Best film for Moonlight), Bong Joon-ho (Okja, it was presented at Cannes) or the series The OA.