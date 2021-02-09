Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together in secret?

In recent days, there have been rumors that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are in a relationship. A photo also revealed a big clue!

Years ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split up to the delight of fans. But since her divorce from Angelina Jolie, they have been wondering if a return of the couple is possible.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been ending their relationship for more than 15 years. While the pretty blonde was planning to have children with her husband, he got into trouble with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They had a real crush on each other. For years, they lived together.

On the other hand, the two decided to separate. Fans saw a golden opportunity for Jennifer Aniston to get back in a relationship with her ex. It must be said that she has never hidden her affection for the beautiful blond.

Andrea Bendewald, a friend of Jennifer Aniston, had also given information about her breakup with Brad Pitt. And the least we can say is that she had a hard time accepting this situation.

Her friend revealed: “It was very hurtful for Jen that he was seen with another woman so soon after their separation.” For his part, Brad Pitt has never hidden his affection for his ex.

FANS HOPE BRAD PITT IS BACK WITH JENNIFER ANISTON

In 2011, Brad Pitt said of his ex: “Jen is an incredibly generous, loving and hilarious woman. She’s still my friend. It’s an important relationship that I really appreciate.”

For some time now, there have been rumors that Brad Pitt and his ex have decided to get back together. A photo was created on the Web and clearly made the buzz. The young woman can be seen posing on her side.

Fans can only see Jennifer Aniston’s hair. But that’s not all. Back, she unveiled a silhouette that is not totally unknown to fans.

Indeed, they noticed that the man, lying down and with his face hidden, looked very much like Brad Pitt. An Instagram account has launched a survey about this mysterious man.

To the question “Do you think it’s Brad Pitt?” Fans answered only “yes” to 49%. On the other hand, the two did not speak out about these rumors. It remains to be seen whether they will get back together.

One thing’s for sure, Brad Pitt fans are also looking forward to seeing the two as a couple. It must be said that for years, Jennifer Aniston has not managed to rebuild her life. She really saw her future with the comedian!