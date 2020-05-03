Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston closer than ever since their divorce, the statements that would delight the fans

To believe the rumours in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie would be always ready to do anything to destroy Brad Pitt during their divorce. Fortunately, the actor can count on the support unfailing of his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston during this complicated period. In effect, you are not without knowing that the two former lovebirds have become friends since their separation, ultra-hyped in 2005. Forgotten tensions and other grievances of the past, the ex-couple Braniston do not hesitate now to view accomplice in public. And according to the revelations of their loved ones to the site Entertainment Tonightthey share a beautiful relationship of complicity. “They have achieved what was important in life and they are now confident” said a friend of the two celebrities in the media.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The anonymous source continued : “The mentality of Brad is completely different from when he was still with Jennifer. Brad is really a guy who thinks a lot and he worked a lot on himself. He apologized to her for lots of things, which, according to him, were his problems during their relationship. He has recognized his mistakes and this has changed the relationship that they have today. They both have turned the page. Brad has matured since that Jen and him were broken. Now, they love each other and love, love, love, and have become closer friends than ever since their divorces.” This is a pleasure to read. Soon the reconciliation ? Case to follow ! And for still more anecdotes, please know that Brad Pitt was obliged to desist at the beginning of his relationship with Jennifer Aniston.