Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston confined together ?

How many fans of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would have liked this story as far-fetched as unlikely to be true ? Many, no doubt. So when Grazia.fr released on April 1, 2020 (a date which had obviously nothing to chance) that the actress, 51 years of age and the actor of 56 years were confined together, some could not help but believe, this has caused a small buzz.

The site Grazia went so far as to invent the testimony of a close as the famous and powerful site TMZ would have taken : “They were caught ! The Americans being confined as the rest of the planet because of the pandemic of Covid-19, Jen and Brad, who met again discreetly for several weeks, ended up stuck in it at the same time ! Impossible to leave !“The site of Grazia was quick to clarify that it was an April fool’s joke and that the story had been trumped up. Even so, some american sites have picked this containment of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fully invented. The false information has also benefited from its small buzz on Twitter.