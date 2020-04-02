Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston find themselves confined together

The romance of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, although they have broken for 15 years now, still dream of the media and the fans.

Twist of fate, or true ploy : Brad Pitt is “found” stuck in it following the establishment of the containment in the United States. According to a close the couple will be entrusted to TMZthey would have ended up “trapped“to meet during this confinement.

A couple idyllic

The couple’s story is legendary, especially in the history of cinema. Their reunion are expected by their fans but also by the media which had followed at the time of their romance.

In the early 2000s, this couple was the darling of Hollywood. At the time, Jennifer Anniston was landed a key role in the famous series Friends that will propel it to the front of the stage. Brad Pitt, for his part, was well launched in his career. The couple met through their respective agents. It is only 4 years after their first meeting they decide to put in a coupleand thus began a romance that will be a lot of ups and downs, very well attended by the press.

Most recently, at the SAG Awards, the couple would have ended upand would not lost its complicity. It is at this moment that their fans have fuelled the hope to see them together again, since each of them is currently single, and that Brad Pitt has put a definitive end to his relationship with actress Angelina Jolie.

The former deny the rumor and insist they are “good friends”

In the Face of the enthusiasm of the media and the fans, the two actors wanted to clarify things and have ensured that their relationship was purely friendly, although the press and their fans do not believe in it.

Hard to believe, since on a story Instagram actress Jennifer Aniston, the fans had seen Brad Pitt go behind it, or at least a man with blonde hair and a graying beard that fans have very quickly identified. In addition, since they are crossed at the SAG Awards, the two former would reviewed discreetly several times and for several weeks.

The former gathered “in spite of themselves” during this confinement

A source close to the couple reports to TMZ they would be caught. He said : “The Americans being confined like the rest of the planet because of the pandemic of Covid-19, Jen and Brad, who met again discreetly for several weeks, ended up stuck in it at the same time ! Impossible to from !”, reveals the us platform news TMZ.

Fans hoping to the outcome of this containment, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are recovering couple and that they give a chance to their romance, which was stopped fifteen years earlier.

Don’t miss our page on Facebook!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













