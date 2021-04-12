Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston quarantined together because of Covid?

Did actor Brad Pitt really confine himself to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston? We’re telling you more about this rumor.

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were quarantined together because of the Covid-19?

BRAD PITT AND JENNIFER ANISTON CONFINED TOGETHER?

By 2020, the world will be in lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone, without exception, even the biggest starlets.

Indeed, the planet’s people are not spared. At the time, Star magazine claimed that actor Brad Pitt had spent his 40s with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

According to the tabloid, they spent 22 days together because of the pandemic. The same media outlet claims that the ex-husbands would have spent their time taking care of them. They would have even gotten a lot closer.

According to media sources, the two exes did not have much contact with their relatives. So they were there for each other. Even assuring that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were very grateful to be able to count on each other.

But you should know that the information relayed by Star magazine has never been verified. Indeed, there was no evidence that the two exes were indeed together. Although we know that the two former spouses have maintained good relations, they have never got back together.

So the story doesn’t really stand up. We think that these are just completely unfounded rumors! Case closed.

WHERE ARE THEY TODAY?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston formed one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples in the 1990s. Since their separation after 7 years of relationship, the fans have always hoped to see them again together.

But Brad Pitt has rebuilt his life with the pretty actress Angelina Jolie. In fact, today he is in the middle of divorce proceedings with the mother of his children.

A procedure that seems endless. The two ex-husbands are still fighting over custody of their 6 children! And they don’t seem to have reached an agreement yet.

Jennifer Aniston, for her part, has also found love in the arms of Justin Theroux. But the couple separated because the two lovers lived too different lives.

Today, Brad Pitt and his ex-wife have maintained very good relations. But they’re just friends. Yes, much more.

But many tabloids love to start unfounded rumors about the two Hollywood actors. In fact, as soon as the handsome 57-year-old is spotted with a woman, the couple’s rumors surface. Unsurprisingly!

The actor will forever remain the media’s favorite subject. Between his divorce, his career, and his romantic relationships, he continues to fascinate his fans who still want to know everything about him!