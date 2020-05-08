Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ready to get back together ? The cousin of the actress sows doubt

That said, if Brad Pitt was seen very close to Regina King at the ceremony of the Oscars, this is his reunion with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards that have bewildered the Canvas. And for good reason, this is the first that we reviewed the two former lovebirds accomplices and ultra tactile. It does not need any more to fantasize the viewers. These latter are, moreover, many hoped for a reconciliation. Will we see the reunion of the famous couple dubbed Braniston ? This is not impossible. In any case, the relatives of the actress are not against and even let doubt around their relationship.

Interviewed by Fox Newsthe cousin of Jennifer Aniston has told : “I’d love that Brad and Jen get back together ! I think they go perfectly together. They are a couple sexy, don’t you think ? I liked Brad when I met him. Their wedding was a feast ! I love Brad and his family, these people are very stylish.” And when asked if the two former lovebirds still have a future, he responds : “Now that they are both older and they have learned a thing or two of life, who knows !” A romance that would break the Internet. And for more news, please know that Brad Pitt is apparently jealous of seeing Jennifer Aniston with other men.