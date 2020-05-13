Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston : the point on the rumors of reconciliation

Where are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ? Remember. In 2005, after several years of love, the couple divorced, much to the chagrin of the fans. The actor fell in love with his partner on the screen, Angelina Jolie. Together, they have six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. But in 2016, the Brangelina divorce in their turn, and since, the fans imagine the reunion love between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, both single at the same time for the first time since their divorce. In February 2019, to the great party that she organizes for its 50 years, Jennifer Aniston invite her ex, and the pictures go around the world, enough to create hysteria among the fans. The two former would be close, in friendship.

But from these photos, nothing more. Until the recent revelations of ” OK! Magazine “. Brad Pitt would have presented her six children to Jennifer Aniston. A gesture that, if it is found, proves the important place taken by the actress of “Friends” in the life of Brad Pitt. But according to ” Gossip Cop “, the children would never have met Jennifer Aniston, which seems more plausible, since the eldest son of Brad Pitt, Maddox, comes to settle in South Korea for his studies, and he has a conflicting relationship with his father since the divorce. One can imagine therefore difficult to meet the ex-wife of Brad Pitt.

On his side, “Entertainment Tonight” says that the former couple continues to see each other regularly, and that they have a true friendly relationship with the help of the matchmaker George Clooney, very close to the two.