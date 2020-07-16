Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, together during the containment ? A crazy rumor !

The love story of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who had a dream for the world in the decade of 2000, had ended sadly in 2005, after the actor had met Angelina Jolie on the set of ” Mr. and Mrs. Smith “.

At this time, the public was convinced that a history of deception behind the much-hyped divorce of the two stars of the film.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, flashback to the SAG Awards ?

From the divorce to the surprise of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, that was not a long wait before fans of the couple he formed with Jennifer Aniston, the hope of a flashback of the two actors.

In effect, not a week goes by without a new rumor appears in the mediaafter a few allegedly held by the family of the two for example, If the vast majority of these statements seem out of place, it seems that, in the absence of being together, the two actors who were once very close friends.

In the last ceremony of the SAG Awards, we’ve had all that already been able to observe a combination of the two Hollywood stars, who has not been without consequences on the recent rumors. Through the photos published on social networks, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston seemed the height of happiness is to be found, outlining every one of the great outbursts of laughter in the face of the other.

In the same way, in the speech to Jennifer Aniston in that same night, as the photos of Brad Pitt and admired in front of a screen, behind the scenes, have been leaked on the net.

The man seemed to be very focused on his ex-wife, and, above all, very glad that you came to receive a prize.

The former closer and closer, depending on your environment

It was, therefore, not more, to feed the hopes of the most insane, from the latest news, the two former would be closer than ever.

The cousin of Jennifer Aniston has told Fox News that he would love to see his cousin and Brad Pitt to get back together, implying that it might be something new happening, now that the two actors are of legal age.

Brad Pitt, even has advised to the actress to participate in the special episode of Friends.

According to many observers, and in particular of the paparazzi, Brad Pitt would have made it very, very regularly in the house of his ex-wife these last few months.

Then, the friendship, or flashback to the divorced, the most famous of Hollywood ?

The future will tell us, more that according to the latest rumor as of the date, Brad Pitt would be confined in Jennifer Aniston ! It is what it is.

The cause of this rumor is to look on the side of Instagram, where the actress published an article a couple of days ago, in which we see looking at a man, with blonde hair and hoary of beard.

If this is true, fans can expect to see their wish become reality, because we do not see why the first two are gathered together under the same roof for the duration of this quarantine.