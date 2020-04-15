Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, together during the containment ? A crazy rumor !

If there are two in Hollywood at the center of all attentions, it is well Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, especially since the actor divorced Angelina Jolie.

The love story of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who had a dream for the world in the early 2000s, had ended sadly in 2005, after the actor had met Angelina Jolie on the set of ” Mr. and Mrs. Smith “.

At this time, the public was persuaded that a history of deception behind the divorce publicized of the two stars of the film.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, flashback to the SAG Awards ?

Since the divorce surprise of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it wasn’t a very long wait before fans of the couple that he formed with Jennifer Aniston, hope for a flashback of the two actors.

In effect, not a week goes by without a new rumor appears in the media, after about supposedly held by relatives of the two e.g. If the vast majority of these statements seem incongruous, it seems that, in the absence of being together, the two actors were once very close friends.

At the last ceremony of the SAG Awards, we had all already been able to observe a combination of the two Hollywood stars, who has not been without consequence on the rumors recent. Through photos posted on social networks, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston seemed the height of happiness to be found, outlining each of the major bursts of laughter in the face of the other.

Similarly, in the speech to Jennifer Aniston at that same evening, as pictures of Brad Pitt and admired in front of a screen, behind the scenes, have been leaked on the net.

The man seemed very focused on his ex-wife, and, above all, very happy for the one who came to receive a prize.

Former closer and closer, depending on their surroundings

It was, therefore, not more, to feed the hopes of the most crazy, since the last news, the two former would be closer than ever.

The cousin of Jennifer Aniston has told Fox News that he would love to see her cousin and Brad Pitt getting back together, hinting that it might be going on something again, now that the two actors are older.

Brad Pitt would even have advised to the actress to participate in the special episode of Friends.

According to many observers, and particularly of the paparazzi, Brad Pitt would have made it very, very regularly at the home of his ex-wife these last few months.

Then, friendship, or flashback to the two divorced, the most famous of Hollywood ?

The future will tell us, all the more that according to the latest rumor as of the date, Brad Pitt would be confined in Jennifer Aniston ! It is what it is.

The cause of this rumor is to look on the side of Instagram, where the actress posted a story a few days ago, in which we see peeking a man, with blond hair and a graying beard.

If this is true, fans can expect to see their wish become reality, because we do not see why the two former are to be gathered under the same roof for the duration of this quarantine.