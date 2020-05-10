Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston : towards a secret marriage in Mexico ?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be fallen back in love like the first day, to the point… that they would like to marry in Mexico, on a paradisiacal beach in Cabo.
It is the dream of millions of fans around the world. The flame between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt could she at this point is to revive the former lovers… repasseraient in front of the mayor ? This is the crazy rumor that shakes the planet’s people. According to The Mirrorthat quote Life&Style15 years after their divorce, they would consider marry secretly for the 2nd time of their life on the paradise beach of Cabo, Mexico. “This time, they won’t tell anyone anything until the day J”ensures even an informant to the british press.
The love story between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would never have been as relevant. “I don’t think she has a day stopped loving him, even if it broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie“, details of a source. Indeed, in 2005, the actor has had a crush on his partner in the film Mr & Mrs Smith. He left Jennifer Aniston for the arsonist actress, with whom he had six children. In 2016, the parents finally separated in a divorce, stormy and much-publicized.
“His soul sister”
“It took a long time but (Jennifer) gave the pardonne, continues the informant. It is through forgiveness that they were able to move forward.“The source added : “What Brad wants the most now is to settle down and live a happy life with his soul mate, Jen.”
Always after Life&Stylethe parents of Brad Pitt would be thrilled and should play a major role during the wedding, as the best friend of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, as well as the buddy of the actor, Bradley Cooper. “They want it to be romantic and beautiful. The theme will be spiritual, and they will make vows manuscripts“concludes the insider. Let’s hope that the public will be able to at least see some photos…
© © Newspix International / KCS PRESSE
2/8 –
16.02.2018: JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX SPLIT have split after just two and a half years of marriage. In a statement released by Aniston’s publicist it was stated that the decision to split was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year’. The 49-year-old Friends star became engaged to the Leftovers actor, 46, in August 2012, and they married in a surprise ceremony at their home on August 5, 2015. 06.08.2015: JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX MAKE IT OFFICIAL! After years of waiting and speculation, we can collectively exhale: Jennifer Aniston has finally tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in front of more than 70 family members and friends on Wednesday at their Bel Air, California, home. “Guests were told it was a birthday party for Justin,” says a source. “Jen and Justin wanted to surprise guests and guests were certainly surprised The small Bel Air ceremony included about 70 guests, such as Aniston’s form “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler and Howard Stern. It was a three-year commitment for Aniston, 45, and Theroux, 43, who had been friends for many years before dating, leading observers to routinely wonder whether the couple were breaking up. Aniston”s romantic life has been a focus of the paparazzi since her split from husband Brad Pitt in 2005. Picture shows: Jennifer Aniston with first husband Brad Pitt at the “Rock Star” Premiere, Los Angeles in September 2001
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
3/8 –
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt is spotted leaving AGO restaurant after dining for 3 hours in West Hollywood. Brad arrived to the Italian restaurant at 7:30 P. M. and left at 10:30 P. M. Brad Pitt is wearing a black Tom Ford coat, a brown puffer jacket, brown shirt, grey pants, a newsboy cap and Adidas Yeezy Boost Grey/Gum 750 sneakers which are designed by rapper Kanye West. Brad was having dinner inside with a very few close friends. Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday last month. Rumors were swirling that the two are possibly getting back together again. As you know, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their custody battle in December of last year 2018. 08 Mar 2019
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
4/8 –
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston heads out to lunch with a friend. Jennifer was seen leaving a coffee bean and tea leaf with a friend, she was also accompanied by her bodyguard. The actress was seen spending about 40 minutes hanging out in the coffee shop before heading out. 03 Apr 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
5/8 –
Brad Pitt at the 77th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. Â
© RACHID BELLAK / BESTIMAGE
6/8 –
“BRAD PITT” AND “JENNIFER ANISTON” 57EME INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OF CANNES 2004 . ASCENDING THE STAIRS, TO THE FILM “TROY” OF “WOLFGANG PETERSEN” “PLAN AMERICAN” FEMALE MAN ACTOR ACTRESS
© GOFF INF / BESTIMAGE
7/8 –
“BRAD PITT,” “JENNIFER ANISTON” – 56EMES EMMY AWARDS in LOS ANGELES – USA FEMALE COMEDIENNE ACTRESS “PLAN AMERICAN” MAN this theatre owns ACTOR “SUNGLASSES” 56th Annual Emmy Awards
© Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
8/8 –
Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston laughs and claps at his hilarious SAG acceptance speech as he pokes fun at Tinder and ‘not getting on with his wife’. The hunky star took to the stage after winning Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Pitt, who hugged co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and blew a kiss to Tarantino, had the audience in stitches from the start of his speech. As he held his SAG award, Pitt quipped: “I gotta add this to my Tindr profile.” He then continued: “I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet. Margarot Qualley. Margaret Qualley’s feet. Dakota Fanning’s feet. Seriously, Quentin Tarantino has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.” But his next joke had the audience roaring with laughter including his ex Aniston. “Let’s be honest, this was a tough hand: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” Pitt deadpanned. “It was a big stretch.” The camera quickly cut to Aniston, who clapped good-naturedly from her seat before laughing along with other stars like Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie and Tarantino. Los Angeles. January 19, 2020.