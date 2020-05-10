Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston : towards a secret marriage in Mexico ?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be fallen back in love like the first day, to the point… that they would like to marry in Mexico, on a paradisiacal beach in Cabo.

It is the dream of millions of fans around the world. The flame between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt could she at this point is to revive the former lovers… repasseraient in front of the mayor ? This is the crazy rumor that shakes the planet’s people. According to The Mirrorthat quote Life&Style15 years after their divorce, they would consider marry secretly for the 2nd time of their life on the paradise beach of Cabo, Mexico. “This time, they won’t tell anyone anything until the day J”ensures even an informant to the british press.

The love story between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would never have been as relevant. “I don’t think she has a day stopped loving him, even if it broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie“, details of a source. Indeed, in 2005, the actor has had a crush on his partner in the film Mr & Mrs Smith. He left Jennifer Aniston for the arsonist actress, with whom he had six children. In 2016, the parents finally separated in a divorce, stormy and much-publicized.

“His soul sister”

“It took a long time but (Jennifer) gave the pardonne, continues the informant. It is through forgiveness that they were able to move forward.“The source added : “What Brad wants the most now is to settle down and live a happy life with his soul mate, Jen.”

Always after Life&Stylethe parents of Brad Pitt would be thrilled and should play a major role during the wedding, as the best friend of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, as well as the buddy of the actor, Bradley Cooper. “They want it to be romantic and beautiful. The theme will be spiritual, and they will make vows manuscripts“concludes the insider. Let’s hope that the public will be able to at least see some photos…

