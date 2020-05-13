Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had already played together before the Tarantino – Actus Ciné

Did you know that before being the stars of the “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had already shared the same bill ?

They form the duo star of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, the ninth feature film by Quentin Tarantino in theaters since this past Wednesday. But did you know that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had already shared the same bill before it can be in front of the camera Q. T. ? It was 2015, in a short film entitled The Audition, and made by a certain… Martin Scorsese ! The film, with a duration of 16 minutes and visible here, is written by Terence Winter, who had already worked with Scorsese on The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Hearing, created in the aim of promoting a resort hotel/casino in Macau, which sees Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, but also Robert De Niro interpret their versions of the phantom, who, travelling through Asia, are competing for a potential role in the next film for Scorsese. It should be noted that Pitt and DiCaprio are not the replica in the film and are never even together in the same plane…

In The Hearing, Brad Pitt, of course, figure of the intruder since it was the only one of the comedians who have not shot before with Scorsese. Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Gangs of New York, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street…) are the faithful habitues of the filmmaker.

