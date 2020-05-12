Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio : “Hollywood was more open in 1969”

What displays! Who else but Quentin Tarantino could entrust the two main roles of the film to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio?

In ” Once upon a time… in Hollywood “, which comes out this Wednesday, in theaters in France, Leonardo DiCaprio, 44 years old, embodies an actor of tv series that fight, in 1969, for a place in the middle of the film, while Brad Pitt, aged 55, portrays a stuntman, his best friend and the lining on the record. We met the two stars in the month of may, during the Cannes film Festival, where the film, in competition, was presented as a world premiere.

You have worked with the greatest american filmmakers. What are the features of Quentin Tarantino ?

Brad Pitt. It is a true lover of film, of all films, of all genres. This is felt on a tray : it acts as a director in the same manner as when he talks about a film with enthusiasm, with the same exuberance, the same passion communicative. And then there are his dialogues, very written, which distill a rhythm very precise and very particular : as an actor, with him, the largest part of the job is to maintain this pace, not to lose it… Otherwise it goes to the side of the film.

Leonardo DiCaprio. I didn't known at the time, but every time I saw him, and during the entire shoot, I couldn't help but imagine as a manager of a video club, before he became director. It has a quasi-mystic of the seventh art : to discover, find such-and-such a film, for him, it is like a quest for the holy Grail.

(Martin) Scorsese or others have this incredible scholarship in the cinema, and Quentin is in the same vein. In its own way it contributed to the preservation of his art because it has references that are not obvious : in the middle of shooting, it will evoke such an episode of a series is forgotten, or a particular actor that no one has ever heard of, and that is fascinating.

You would say that he likes the actors ?

Leonardo DiCaprio. Totally, this is reflected in the way that it has to motivate you, to push you, to allow you slices of improvisation at times, and at others remind you that the dialogues that he has written are in the bible that it is necessary to follow more closely. Add to that a phenomenal energy, and a sense of humor ever present.

The film evokes the fear of falling into oblivion for an actor…

Brad Pitt. I’ve always said that certainly, there has the talent and the work, but the chance is an essential ingredient for the business actor. When you live in Los Angeles, you are going to meet constantly actors with amazing, gifted, talented… but who have not had the chance to succeed. It is a permanent care for us, a reminder that we had a lot of luck and that it must never be forgotten.

Leonardo DiCaprio. We all know perfectly well that without that particular scene, which we noted, this special opportunity which has opened for us a door, we would not be here. Of course, we had to make choices, rather good apparently in regards to Brad and me, but I grew up in Los Angeles, most of my friends are actors, and many have not had this opportunity or this scene which brought them to the same point as me. But they may be having. The chance, in our case, is immense, no doubt.

How did you react when you learned that Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate were the central characters in the scenario ?

Leonardo DiCaprio. Already, it is necessary to know how the presentation of a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino : he summons the actors in it, and one reads the dialogues in turn, because it does a copy. He waits in the patio that we have completed, or looks at the tv. We discovered together that this story takes place in 1969, a key year, with several events, including the murder of Sharon Tate, who was busting a certain image of America…

Brad Pitt. And at the same time it was also found that Quentin had a history way ” And if things were not placed in this way ? “This is a very sweet, very beautiful of this period.

Were you impressed by his reconstruction of Los Angeles in 1969 ?

Leonardo DiCaprio. There has been these weeks awesome before the shooting, during which Quentin, who was preparing the decorations, we had trimbalés on the locations of the film, and I found myself pacing the streets where I had a market to go to school, the other where my parents had driven their car, and he had pieced it all, in the name of shop near. It was crazy, sometimes I was crying : “I was there when I was a child ! “

Do you think that it was more fun to be an actor at that time than today ?

Leonardo DiCaprio. Fun I don’t know, more interesting without a doubt. Hollywood was more open to experimentation.