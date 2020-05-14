Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” : a film in homage to the cinema

The latest film by Quentin Tarantino comes out in French cinemas on the 14th of August 2019. Entitled “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”, the film tells the story of a tv star in Los Angeles in the 1960s. Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio have joined the cast to portray the role of an actor and his stuntman. Already released in the United States, this film is the best start of the american filmmaker.

