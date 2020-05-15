Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, the stars, contrary to Hollywood

PortraitIn ” Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood “, in hall 14 August, the director Quentin Tarantino brings together for the first time at the cinema Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Two actors with profiles more contrasted than it looks.

Even today, 44 years of age, the problem, to Leonardo DiCaprio is to find its place. This was a concern at 23 years old, at the time of Titanicwhen the acting talent of the icon teenager posed a question. This remained a topic of debate at the approach of the thirties when, under the direction of Martin Scorsese, it opened, with Gangs of New York (2002), a collaboration of the long course (five movies and two ongoing projects), taking to the director of Raging Bull the estate of Robert De Niro.

The comparison with his elder him weighed. Nobody could fight with such a tutelary figure. DiCaprio had then, timidly, head bowed, and asked Scorsese if he believed that, one day, able to play a role as dark as the Vietnam veteran, became a taxi driver, played by De Niro in Taxi Driver. Scorsese had watched DiCaprio without answering, and then was moved on to something else. In the immediate future, the director was considering other tasks for his actor. The intermediary and negotiator, for example.

Quentin Tarantino, on the set of ” Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood “, with the actors Brad Pitt and Elise Nygaard Olson. ANDREW COOPER / SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Hardly had he chose DiCaprio for Gangs of New York that Scorsese the hurry with Daniel Day-Lewis for convincing him to take in his company, the main role of the film. The star of the Time of innocencethen removed the screens, had received the envoy at his home in Manhattan, and he had been offered a ride in Central Park. Without saying a word for several minutes, sitting on a bench, he had listened without batting an eyelid the proposal of Scorsese. But, it does not feel to the height.

Later, at a dinner in the company of actor Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis will finally consent to play the character of Bill the Butcher, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor, obscuring somewhat his young partner. Once more, the place Leonardo DiCaprio was not really the one he wanted. Just one left.

In the shadow of the great

Rules of the promotion require, it is in the company of Brad Pitt that Leonardo DiCaprio met with the journalists in may during the Cannes film Festival. A way to extend the couple formed by the two men on the screen in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodthe new film by Quentin Tarantino, selected for the official competition (in the hall on the 14 August). Located in Los Angeles, between February and August 1969, it has the backdrop of the wave hippie, which will culminate with the triumph ofEasy Rider, Dennis Hopper, in July of the same year, and the murder, on August 9, the actress and wife of Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate, by members of the sect of Charles Manson, in his house in Benedict Canyon.

