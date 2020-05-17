Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have they flirted together ?

In may 2019, a tabloid american provides a flirtation between the actors Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Have they really experienced a relationship ?

Last year, a rumor on Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The two actors flirteraient together for some time. But was this true ? CSM reveals all the details.

It capsized the heart of all women he meets. Or almost ! Yes, Brad Pitt has the reputation of being a real womanizer. The beautiful goss will not leave anyone indifferent !

After Jennifer Anistonthe star of the sitcom american ” Friends “, people wondered if the 56 year old man flirtait with the actress Alia Shawkat.

However, the two stars Hoollywoodienne to ensure thatthey are only friends ! These latter do not want to just not put together at the risk of ruining their beautiful relationship.

But the fans of Brad Pitt does not seem to want to leave him alone for so much ! This time, they wonder about a potential story with another actress…

And this is Margot Robbie ! In realitythis rumor does not date from yesterday ! Since may 2019, these latest tracks to see if they are truly together.

Brad Pitt denies

The rumor goes very quickly ! In fact, the magazine Star ensures, on may 16, 2019, and a link between Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt on the set of “Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood “.

Moreover, the tabloid us does not stop there ! He claims that this is the biggest couple in Hollywood. Yet a relative of the actors denies all parts !

“Brad and Margot spend a ton of time together to promote their film “, starts the person who prefers to remain anonymous.

“If the producers love it play with their alchemy for their filmthis poses no problem to Margot, who does not hesitate to lay eyes on Brad every time. “

Thus, there is absolutely nothing between Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Moreover, the pretty brunette file the perfect love with her husband Tom Ackerley !

