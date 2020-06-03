Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock as a couple ?

And the two stars who win the palm of the couple, the more unexpected are… Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock ! According to the website australian New Idea, the two actors would have “quietly begun to see one another”. They enchaîneraient the rendez-vous secrets, and the phone calls…

Brad and Sandra have always had a low one for the other…

The torque shock

According to a source cited by the website, the two stars would turn around for many years. She explains : “They have always evolved in the same environment, but the timing has never been good, one or the other was always a couple”. Today, they are finally on the same wavelength, ready to go to the top step.

Thank You George Clooney !

This would be the best friend of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, that he would have arranged the move with Sandra Bullock. Recall that the two stars have played together in Gravity Alfonso Cuarón and get along very well. George Clooney speaks a lot with the star of Troy and wants to help him get over his break-up with Angelina Jolie : “George is determined to help heal the heart of Brad, and couldn’t think of anyone better than Sandy”.

Sandra Bullock freshly single ?

If the actor of 53-year-old is in the midst of divorce with Angelina Jolie, Sandra Bullock, is, at last, a woman taken ! The actress, 52-year-old is in a relationship with the photographer Bryan Randall since the summer of 2015. The magazine australian ensures that the actress has quietly put an end to this relationship in the beginning of the year, though nothing has been officially announced.

True blow of heart or mere rumor ? Case to follow…