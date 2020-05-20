Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock : the crazy rumor

Since his divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt would have fallen under the charm of Sandra Bullock.

“We can say that Brad and Sandra are always appreciated,” said a source to journalists “New Idea“. This month, the magazine australian reported the confidences of a source close to Brad Pitt on which Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock would live a budding romance.

The two actors who are part of the same group of friends that included George Clooney would be closer since the divorce of the couple Brangelina: “They have always evolved in the same environment, but the timing was never good, or he was with someone, or she was as a couple. But they are finally free and can move to the next level”.

“ George has arranged an appointment “

In the Face of this supposed attraction, George Clooney would have organized a meeting between her two friends: “This is George, who has arranged an appointment at Brad with Sandy. George and Brad are friends for years and chatting a lot lately, and Sandy is close to George,” said the anonymous source the magazine. If these statements seem very assured, it would be in reality no more than an unfounded rumour.

A few days ago, another source close to Sandra Bullock, admitted to the program “E! News“that actress was crazy in love with his companion. They “speak of spending the rest of their life together” and feel “virtually” married. The couple apprêterait even expand their family: “Sandra is not against the idea of having other children in the future. She is very busy with her career, but having children is the thing she is most proud of”, concluded this source contradicts the rumor launched by the magazine australian.

Sandra Bullock and photographer Bryan Randall met during the summer of 2015. Carried by their love, the two lovebirds have adopted an adorable little girl in the month of October the same year. Named Laila, aged 3 years, she became the little sister of Louis, a little boy from the first marriage of the actress with Jesse James.