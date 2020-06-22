Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock would like to thank the caregivers !

In the front line against the virus, the nurse gives himself, body and soul. Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock were taken to the thanks.

Caregivers appear as the real heroes of the struggle against the Covid-19. Thank you for the efforts that they provide, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, has sent a message. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are some of the many celebrities that show their gratitude to the caregivers.

In the first line against the the pandemic of Covid-19these last, therefore, give body and soul to get to the end.

The 2 american stars meet Harry Connick Jr and your daughter in her adventure. Well, yes !

The duo then embarks on a long journey, the meeting of these everyday heroes. The great class !

The public will have the opportunity of seeing Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock during this adventure. No, you’re not dreaming !

Also, the 2 movie stars have already sent their message to the staff soignant. MCE TV is revealed !

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, are of support to the nursing staff !

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt seems so very grateful efforts provided by the caregivers.

And for a good reason ! They have given everything, work long hours without taking a break.

The actress, 55 years old, has been sent a message. “I just wanted to take the time to thank you“.

“Thank you for your service and your contribution to the ensure the safety of all“. But that’s not all !

“Some people don’t realize how his light will shine upon us. There is a bright light at the end of this journey, and that we’re going to get out of it “.

Of your hand, Brad Pitt has also he took the time to thank all of you the health workers. A gesture praised by the fans of the 2 stars of the film.

Congratulations to them all!!

