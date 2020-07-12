Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston… Back in the love triangles of the stars

Love triangles do not exist in the series with the rose water. As you know, the love of the life of the stars is sometimes very complicated. Couples form, break apart, and when a third person points the tip of his nose in the relationship, this is the disaster. A situation quite painful to go through a good number of celebrities. This is not Selena GomezJennifer Aniston or Sofia Richie that tell us otherwise. The editorial’ of melted has decided to return with you in the trios of lovers who have written (and still is for some !) a large amount of ink in the press.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have always been a couple of fan favorites. Unfortunately, their relationship has been more turbulent than ever. After several separations and reconciliations, they have finally put a definitive end to their romance. It is at this point that Hailey Baldwin has made its appearance. The top model was crazy in love with the singer in his youth and eventually entice them. Today, the two lovebirds are married and happy.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston has formed the most glamorous couple of Hollywood in the decade of 2000. To the surprise (and sadness !) in general, the two lovebirds have announced their divorce after five years of love. But what has happened in the past ? At the time, the actor had fallen for Angelina Jolie, his co-star in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Shortly after his separation, he has bound himself to the pretty brunette, and became the father of six children. A romance that also ended in 2016. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, have not yet finalised their divorce.

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

You have not been able to move to the side. While she was expecting their first child, Khloé Kardashian has been betrayed by Tristan Thompson. The professional basketball player, in particular, has been seen with several different models. But things took a radical turn when the athlete has embraced Jordyn Woods during a night in his house in February of 2019. The ex-best friend Kylie Jenner became an outcast to the clan, the most well-known of Calabasas. As for the sport, he managed to make peace with time. According to the rumors, Khloé Kardashian would be secretly betrothed to him.

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder have loved for three years. They were a couple and adored by fans of The Vampire Diaries, excited to see them together on-screen and in real life. But their romance came to an end in 2013. A year later, the actor began dating Nikki Reed, one of the best friends of your example as Much as to say that this new relationship was not favourably received. Rumors suggest that the interpreter Elena was furious against them. But the three celebrities were eventually respond by displaying accomplices, and explaining that there was no grudge between them. Today, Nina Dobrev is happy with his new girlfriend, Shaun White.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Rupert Sanders

Kristen Stewart was living a beautiful romance with Robert Pattinson. Together, they formed the couple dreamed of for fans of the Twilight saga. That all changed when the actress was seen kissing director Rupert Sanders, who was married at the time. A real scandal ! Despite this disappointment, the performers of Bella and Edward, they give the back an opportunity, in vain. They separated in 2013. Since it was revealed to be bisexual, the beautiful brunette has formalized its relationship with Dylan Meyer, who wants to marry. For his part, Robert Pattinson has rebuilt his life with Suki Waterhouse.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie

Between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, things have not always been easy. The couple, who had three children together, remain separate to rabibocher. After their break up official in 2015, after nine years of relationship, the Lord began to attend to Sofia Richie. A romance which did not fail to make buzz due to their age difference. At the beginning of it, Kourtney Kardashian was furious with his ex that he has presented his offspring to his new bride, without prevent. The tensions were at their worst moment, but quickly gone. For its part, the sister of Kim Kardashian has lived a romance with the mannequin French Younes Bendjima before leaving in August of 2018. The latest news, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been broken, but have been spotted together on a vacation.

Iggy Azalea, Nick Young Keonna Green

Everything seemed perfect between Iggy Azalea and Nick Young. The young woman had accepted his proposal of marriage in the year 2015 and roucoulait with his beloved. The happiness did not last long, because a year later, the rapper has learned the infidelity of the basketball player. The star of the los Angeles Lakers had been filmed without his knowledge by the confession of his infidelity with a young woman, 19 years old. A few months later, the singer of “Fancy”, it has also learned that the athlete had sustained a romance with Keonna Green, the mother of his son. Himiliée and wounded, Iggy Azalea has drawn a final line in her relationship with Nick Young in the year 2016.

Rihanna, Drake and Chris Brown

Between Rihanna and Chris Brown, who was crazy in love. The situation has sadly evolved to become a drama when the singer of “Kiss Kiss” hit on the night of the Grammy Awards of 2009. After his break ultra-exaggerated, the beautiful barbadian has succumbed to Drake. A relationship that has created tension between the two rappers. One still remembers the night, when you are beaten in a nightclub for the beautiful eyes of the singer. Fortunately, this whole story is now part of the past. After a romance with the billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna, live your life as a single person. As Drake. Chris Brown is in a relationship with Ammika Harris, the mother of his second child.

Committee of Chyna, Kylie Jenner and Tyga

You don’t know can be, but the Committee Chyna and Tyga, who are the parents of the little King of Cairo, are the outputs of three years together. In 2014, the rapper has cancelled his commitment with her. The reason for this ? He has fallen for Kylie Jenner, but after two years of relationship, they separated. According to rumors, the Committee Chyna was filled with anger and revenge, she is in a relationship with Rob Kardashian, the brother of the influenceuse of 22 years, in addition to having a child with him. Today, the entrepreneur of 32 years is a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner. She accuses them of having to cancel its reality tv show, Rob & Chyna.

Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles

If princess Diana was expecting to live a fairy tale, nothing happened as expected. After having married prince Charles on 29 July 1981, the mother of William and Harry quickly realized that her husband loves another : his first love Camilla Parker-Bowles. The heir to the throne saw his lover in secret, while his wife suffered. Finally, the prince and princess of Wales separated in 1992, before the divorce is officially four years later. If Lady Di has left us in a tragic traffic accident in Paris, prince Charles has already rebuilt his life with Camilla Parker-Bowles. They are all united in a civil ceremony on 9 April 2005.