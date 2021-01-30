Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie not ready to find love after their divorce?

Brad Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie is not ready to start a new life after her divorce. We’ll give you more details.

Angelina Jolie is not ready to embark on a romantic relationship after her divorce from Brad Pitt!

Four years after their separation, their divorce is still not finalized and their couple still fascinates. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was one of the most high-profile divorces of 2016.

It is indeed one of the biggest and most expensive divorces in history. In fact, when talking about the most expensive divorces in history we think of that of the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the journalist Maria Shriver.

After 25 years of marriage, this separation would have cost the actor between 200 and 250 million dollars! We also think of the divorce of Madonna and Guy Ritchie in 2008.

After seven and a half years of marriage, the sum of their separation seems estimated between 76 and 92 million dollars! According to People magazine, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a fortune of $500 million to share.

U.S. attorney Donald David said the legal fees for a divorce of this magnitude could be as high as $1 million. Each!

Jolie called on Laura Wasser to defend her interests. The same lawyer who will defend Kim Kardashian in her impending divorce from Kanye West.

But if the former spouses have millions of dollars and several real estates to share, money does not make happiness! Besides in love, nothing seems to make the heartbeat of the pretty brunette.

WILL BRAD PITT’S EX FIND LOVE AGAIN?

A mythical couple of Hollywood is now in the middle of a divorce. Indeed, there is nothing left to save in their relationship.

In fact, there is still a lot of tension between the two former spouses. They couldn’t stand each other at all.

Thus, the two exes are still trying to find a financial agreement. In addition, they are still fighting over the custody of their tribe.

You should know that Brad Pitt and Angelina have 6 children in total. And for now, they seem far from having found a compromise.

Thus, the stress of this whole affair leaves very little time for love. If brad Pitt was at the heart of some couple of rumors.

Notably a certain German model, Nicole Poturalski. The two lovers were seen together at Paris-Le Bourget airport before boarding a plane.

As for Angelina Jolie’s love life, she seems to be at the end of hers. The pretty brunette would still have had some gallant dates, but nothing serious.

According to some media reports, the pretty actress has not yet recovered from her divorce. She has made her children her only priority. So we’re not about to see her in a new romantic relationship for a long time. Case to follow.