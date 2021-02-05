Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie partes with one of her prestigious gifts!

Having been in divorce from Brad Pitt since 2016, Jolie split from a beautiful gift he had given her.

Angelina Jolie doesn’t want anymore! A few years ago, Brad Pitt gave him a sublime painting. The actress and director eventually put it up for sale.

A page is turning. Between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, there is no return possible. The parents of the children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, no longer want to backpedal.

Thus, the former lovebirds, divorced in 2016, live on their own. From now on, nothing unites them but their small tribe.

And as proof, the 45-year-old actress and director decided to part with a beautiful gift that Brad Pitt had given her. According to Elle magazine, the star put it up for auction.

But what is it about? Thus, it is a sublime painting, signed by Winston Churchill. The painting is called the Koutoubia Mosque Tower, which was made during the Second World War.

In fact, it was the only painting by Winston Churchill during this period. Then, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reportedly offered it to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943.

However, his son, Elliot, would not have wanted to keep it. So he would have sold it to an art collector in the 1950s.

For example, the former husband of Jennifer Aniston, then Angelina Jolie, managed to get it in 2011. And of course, the once Upon A Time In Hollywood star couldn’t help but offer it to the mother of her children.

BRAD PITT: ANGELINA JOLIE PARTES FOR A HUGE SUM

Thus, the one who lends her features to Maleficent in the film Maleficent: The Power of Evil would no longer want to see him at home. So the painting will go on sale in London next month.

So it will be available at an auction dedicated to modern British art, which will be organized by Christie’s. Its value is estimated at between $2.1 million and $3.4 million.

In any case, the amount of this painting is hardly surprising. Indeed, Brad Pitt has always considered that love is priceless.

In the past, the actor has always pampered his beloved. And you have to believe that she too! In 2013, Jolie gave her one of the most beautiful gifts in the world: a private island.

So Brad Pitt’s former wife had not hesitated to get her hands on the wallet. For good reason, the mother-of-one had paid no less than 15 million euros. That’s all it is!

Today, on the other hand, the ex-couple does not give themselves as much attention. Quite the opposite! They struggle to agree on their divorce. A situation that would have a big impact on the actress.

“Things are slowly returning to normal as if the ice was melting and the blood was coming back into my body. But I’m not there. I am not there yet. But I hope to be there. I intend to,” she explained in ELLE.