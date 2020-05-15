Brad Pitt announced in the casting of the next Damien Chazelle !

According to GQ Magazine, Damien Chazelle would consider big names for his next film. Brad Pitt and Emma Stone could be in it

Fans of Damien Chazelle and his many accomplishmentswaiting without a doubt the 8th of may with impatience. Stroke of luck, just wait a few hours before discovering his series The Eddy on Netlflix. However, the director does not rest and would be already working on a film with Brad Pitt and Emma Stone.

Yes you read that correctly. It would seem that the director of The The Land like to surround yourself with great names of the cinema. The latter has apparently had a crush for the pretty actress, who has played in Zombieland or the series Maniac.

In effect, she and Damien Chazelle has already worked all given that she was an actress in The The Land to the side of Ryan Gosling. But this time, she could share the poster with Brad Pitt, it is what it is !

Many women would dream. But it is alive and well Emma Stone, who would have this chance according to our colleagues of GQ Magazine.

But elsewhere, in what film Chazelle could play Brad Pitt and the young actress ? Just in the future project: Babylon.

Emma Stone in the company of Brad Pitt in the upcoming Damien Chazelle ?

A film tracing the transition from silent movies towards the speaking in the 20 years according to GQ. The media, recalling that the age of course makes think of that of The Artist and Singing in the rain.

In any case, big names like Brad Pitt, should be part of the project. But this is not all. In addition to the handsome and Emma Stone, Tobey Maguire is also part of the. The actor, who had played in the first Spider-Man and Gatsby seems to be enjoyed by the producer.

Remains to be seen whether the names are really going to take place in the next film, or if it is rumors. In spite of everything, always after GQ, the one who has played in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood would be confirmed.

Brad Pitt is to play John Gilbert, a star fallen, sinking in the alcohol, the MGM. Now, knowing all this, we look forward to seeing the first teasers.

