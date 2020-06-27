Brad Pitt as a couple ? His friend Alia Shawkat puts an end to the rumors

Alia Shawkat puts an end to months of rumors. Her relationship with Brad Pitt, she rubbed shoulders with since September, it is strictly platonic. In an interview published on Friday, 26 June at the web site Vulture, the actress, who is currently featured on season 2 of the Search Party said : “We are not a couple. We are just friends”. This should calm the media and observers to speculate about the nature of their relationship, as they were seen at the exit of a theatre in the month of September.

Relatively known in the united States, but little accustomed to the attention of the tabloids, Alia Shawkat is back in this time, in the same interview : “All my friends have asked me what it was, and send me photos. I felt overwhelmed. As if I was naked in school and I was like ‘Oh, my god, everybody look at me’.”

A relationship is “easy and natural”

Since this first cultural excursion to the two, Alia Shawkat and ex of Angelina Jolie were spotted together in the streets of Los Angeles, concert, exhibition, or even to the cashier of a fast food chain american. And the containment was not far away from the actors inseparable.

In effect, they must comply with social distancing measures imposed by the american State, but make an exception to see. “They go out together a lot, said a relative of the actors of the art fans, the 6 of may. Living only ten minutes away from each other, so Things often goes on bike

Find this article at the GALA“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article at the GALA

Why Camilla Parker Bowles will probably never be the “queen”

Édouard Philippe : this challenge, which Emmanuel Macron is not appreciated

“She smokes a lot” : this nasty habit of Catherine Deneuve before her STROKE

Emmanuel and Bridget Macron : Nemo, this faithful companion who serves as an example

Elizabeth II “very regrettable” that have to stay confined

“data-reactid=”25″>Why Camilla Parker Bowles will probably never be the “queen”

Édouard Philippe : this challenge, which Emmanuel Macron is not appreciated

“She smokes a lot” : this nasty habit of Catherine Deneuve before her STROKE

Emmanuel and Bridget Macron : Nemo, this faithful companion who serves as an example

Elizabeth II “very regrettable” that have to stay confined