Brad Pitt, as Dr. Fauci, refutes the ravings of Trump in the new Open-cold ‘SNL At Home’ (Video)

NBC has released a second episode of “SNL in the house” this week, and the show kicked off with another great appearance of celebrity in the form of Brad Pitt delivering a skit solo as an expert with the american favorite in the field of diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Pitt began the skit by thanking the many fans of Fauci.

“I would like to thank all the older women in America who would send me emails thought-provoking and sometimes graphic support,” joked Pitt, before moving on to the bottom of the sketch: make fun of Donald Trump for the strange things he said during his press conference on the sars coronavirus.

Also read: ‘SNL’: Trump to Alec Baldwin brainstorming other names racist for COVID-19 during the ‘update of the weekend’ (Video)

The sketch was composed entirely of Pitt as Fauci and clips of Trump, almost like a version of a sketch of a monologue of the show at the end of the evening.

Later in the sketch, Fauci spoke of a rumor that has been circulating since some time.

“Now, there is a rumor that the president is going to fire me. Let’s see what he has to say about this topic, “said Pitt before that” SNL “cut a clip of Trump calling Fauci of the” wonderful guy “.

“So yes, I’m out of a job,” said Pitt. “But until then, I’ll be there to expose the facts to whoever is listening and when I hear things like” the virus can be healed if everyone is up to the challenge of the tide “I’ll be there to say:” please don’t do it. “

Also read: ‘SNL’: Larry David returns in the role of Bernie Sanders for a post-mortem of the campaign from his living room (video)

Pitt has done this “SNL” opened cold on a note a little darker than usual by removing her wig Fauci and breaking the fourth wall.

“The real Dr. Fauci: Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this confused period. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families to be first in line. And now live, a little, of the whole of America, it’s Saturday night. ”

You can watch the entire cold open of the final episode of “SNL At Home” in the embedded video at the top of this article.

Club SNL 5 players: the host with the most frequent, Alec Baldwin, Will Ferrell (Photos)

In the world of comedy, there is no fellowship more prestigious than the ” Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club “. Those who have proved their value by hosting ” SNL ” five times, are invited into a circle of elite, where they put on dresses of satin luxury, smoke expensive cigar and, for their entertainment, look at the existing players fight to the death.

NBC

Alec Baldwin – 17

Not to mention his numerous appearances as a guest to play guys like Donald Trump, Baldwin has hosted 16 times, surpassing the record of Steve Martin in 2011. Martin was there that night to require a drug test surprise.

NBC

Steve Martin – 15

The president estimated the Five-Timers Club was also the fastest to achieve this milestone, welcoming its fifth less than two years after hosting its first. In total, Martin has hosted fifteen times, the last in 2009.

NBC

John Goodman – 13

Goodman occupies the third rank of the list of accommodation of all-time ” SNL ” with 13 episodes, behind only Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin.

NBC

Tom Hanks – 10



The fifth delivery of the gas from Hanks as host in 1990, was at the origin of the sketch of the Five-Timers Club. But now, his contribution is the most famous in the series is certainly David S. Pumpkins. In April 2020, it has also hosted remotely in the first edition “at home” during the shutdown of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

NBC

Buck Henry – 10



From 1976 to 1980, it was tradition that the director of “Heaven Can Wait” is organising the final of the season, ” SNL “. In total, Henry has hosted 10 episodes, including a special Mardi Gras.

NBC

Chevy Chase – 8

The anchor of the original “Weekend Update” has hosted ” SNL ” eight times after being the first actor in the original to leave in the middle of the second season of the show.

NBC

Christopher Walken – 7

Walken was the first person to join the Five-Timers Club at 21st-century after its fifth appearance in may of 2001.

NBC

Drew Barrymore – 6

Although we have not seen in a dress five times, and his portrait is in the districts luxury of the club. She holds the record as the youngest host of all time, having appeared in the series in the 7 years after the release of “E. T.” in 1982.

NBC

Elliot Gould – 6

Gould has hosted the show five times in the 70’s, but his sixth appearance was his last, after having been blinded by the sudden departure of Lorne Michaels to the show in 1980.

NBC

Danny DeVito – 6



Shortly after he played The Penguin in ” Batman Returns “, DeVito has joined the club with an appearance by ” SNL ” in January 1993.

FX

Tina Fey – 6

Without a doubt, the member of the distribution ” SNL ” the most famous among the milléniaux, Tina Fey has joined the Club in 2015 after a career of accommodation which included (and still includes) his famous impression of Sarah Palin.

NBC

Scarlett Johansson – 6



The actress has made her fifth appearance in 2016, and started his monologue by putting a jacket Five-Timers, which was given to him by Kenan Thompson. (It was re-organized with the fiancé of the time, Colin Jost in December 2019.)

NBC

Candice Bergen – 5

Bergen was the first woman to host ” SNL ” and has hosted five times from 1975 to 1990.

NBC

Bill Murray – 5

After having played in the show in seasons 2 to 5, Murray returned five times in the 80’s and 90’s.

NBC

Ben Affleck – 5

Man, ” SNL “poked fun at once in his movie “Gigli” has joined the club of the five timers in 2013, shortly after winning the Oscar for best film for ” Argo “.

NBC

Justin Timberlake – 5

The fifth appearance of the pop star in 2013, has seen ” SNL “bring the sketch” Five-Timers “, so that the enthronement of Timberlake has been celebrated by a brawl between the actors Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam.

NBC

Melissa McCarthy – 5

After a season of appearances as a press secretary of the White House to Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, McCarthy grabbed his jacket Five-Timers, in season 42.

NBC

The Rock – 5

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted the final of the 42nd season of ” SNL “

Jonah Hill – 5

The five apparitions of the Hill as the host went on for a decade, the first having taken place in 2008 and the fifth on November 3, 2018.

Will Ferrell – 5

One of the alums ” SNL ” the most successful of the 90’s, Ferrell has joined the club on November 23, 2019. Among his pieces ” SNL “the most famous included his impression of George W. Bush and his recurring role of Alex Trebek in “Celebrity” Jeopardy. “

Paul Simon – 4



Technically, Simon has hosted four times, but it has been included in the sketches of the “Five-Timers Club” since he was the guest musical of a fifth show. It has also, without doubt, the most moving moment of the history of ” SNL “: her performance of “The Boxer” in the cold open of the first episode post-9/11.

.

Previous slide

Next slide

TheWrap looks back on those who have joined the club the more elitist of the comedy

In the world of comedy, there is no fellowship more prestigious than the ” Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club “. Those who have proved their value by hosting ” SNL ” five times, are invited into a circle of elite, where they put on dresses of satin luxury, smoke expensive cigar and, for their entertainment, look at the existing players fight to the death.