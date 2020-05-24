Brad Pitt at war with some of his children since his separation from Angelina Jolie ? The latest statements

A conflict far from being appeased ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, this is now more than three years as the most glamorous couple of the hollywood scene has decided to separate. If it is difficult to know what actually happened, it is clear that the dispute violent to the actor and Maddox has been the trigger for this unexpected error. While the editorial’ of melty was the point on the rumor that Brad Pitt was in a relationship with a star series, you know that the actor has finally earned the right to spend the Christmas holidays with his children. The best in all of this ? There will be nobody to watch them, and this is a first ! However, things are not so idyllic as this.

Indeed, as reported in the magazine US Weekly, everyone will not be present : “Brad hopes that they will want to spend the night with him, but he is downright excited to spend Christmas eve with them. But he knows well that neither Maddox or Zahara or Pax will not be present. I must say that Brad has not talked to Maddox since their altercation on an airplane in 2016.” Statements that show that all is not rosy and that some of their children have clearly taken sides for Angelina Jolie in the court battle between them for years. In the meantime more information, Brad Pitt has been in a relationship with Hollywood stars since his separation from Angelina Jolie ? He has responded !