Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger : parade of stars at lunch academy awards

It is a tradition each year. While the 92nd academy awards ceremony will be held on 9 February in the United States, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has brought together the nominees vying to win the famous statuette golden at the luncheon of the Oscars, on Monday 27 January. And there were beautiful people on the red carpet. Although their presence is not mandatory, the two actors of the movie event “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” have made a strong impression. Nominated in the category Best Actor in a supporting role, Brad Pitt has willingly lent the game of photographers with her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar.

Ladj Ly, present for the event

The two actors were not the only ones to be in a hurry at lunch, the nominees for the Oscars this Monday. Charlize Theron, who is nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress for ” Bombshell “, was also at the appointment. The star of 44 years was followed closely by other personalities from the seventh art, such as actresses Renee Zellweger (” Judy “), Florence Pugh (” The Four Girls of Doctor March “) and Laura Dern (” Marriage Story “), as well as the filmmakers Quentin Tarantino (” Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood “) and Bong Joon-ho (” Parasite “).

Discreet at the time of the photocall, the French director Ladj Ly was also present on Monday. Nominated for an Oscar as Best foreign Film with ” Les Miserables “, it is slipped to the lunch of the Oscars, and was able to participate in the traditional group photo of the Academy, unveiled in the aftermath on Twitter.

