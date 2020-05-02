Brad Pitt confirms that he will be in the next film by Damien Chazelle

Babylon narrates the transition from silent films to talkies.

The rumor assured him for months, but Brad Pitt confirms it to the micro-podcast WTF With Marc Maron (via our colleagues from Konbini) : it will be well in the casting of Babylonthe next film from Damien Chazelle. It should give a reply to Emma Stone, back in front of the camera Chazelle after The The Land. The story ? The golden age of hollywood cinema and its transition, in the 1920s, silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt also explains that it will be question of these stars of the silent become has been from one day to the next day and who offered more roles. A” super script “says Leonardo DiCaprio, also invited.

Babylon should be released the January 26, 2022 in France. Damien Chazelle has recently realized The Eddya series Netflix in eight episodes, which will soon be released on the platform. It will take place in Paris and will speak with an owner of a jazz club in bankruptcy. In the casting, we will include Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti.

