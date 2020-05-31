Brad Pitt could he get back together with Jennifer Aniston ?

And if the two actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were recovering as a couple ? It gives you more details !

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could they recover as a couple ? MCE TV gives you more details !

The rumor has been the effect of a bomb, especially for the fans of the mythical couple of the 90s ! In fact, according to Gossip Cop, it seems that Jennifer Aniston asked Brad Pitt to make a choice between her and Alia Shawkat.

Gossip Com holds the info a tabloid british Heat. In fact, in an article published this week, the magazine claims that the actress “is fed up” of the ambiguity of her relationship with her ex-husband.

Always according to the same media, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt would be disgusted by the relationship that maintains with Alia Shawkat. In fact for the last few months they are very close.

“One day he is crazy Aniston and the other he does not even talk and prefers to be with her best friend (Alia Shawkat)” writing to the media. In fact, you should know that the actor and Alia Shawkat are only friends.

Brad Pitt: Jennifer or Alia ?

According to a source supposedly close to Jennifer Aniston, it has not seen Brad Pitt since the beginning of the confinement in Los Angeles in early march. But it seems that these last have remained in contact.

The media even goes so far as to write that the actress and the actor is almost getting back together before the containment. “Unfortunately the distance and the hesitation of Brad have once again broken the heart of Jennifer. ” can we read.

A few weeks before, the same media claimed that the pretty actress Friends was jealous the relationship Brad Pitt with Alia Shawkatt. A story like this is totally false and unfounded !

In fact, nothing proves that the actress is jealous. And there is nothing to prove that the beautiful man has a romantic relationship with Alia Shawkatt.

Finally, it is more likely that Brad Pitt turns in a relationship with Alia Shawkatt as the review arm of Jennifer Aniston. Case closed.

Tags : brad pitt – Brad Pitt news – Brad Pitt Alia Shawkatt – Brad Pitt couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston – Brad Pitt news – Brad Pitt rumor