Brad Pitt dares the ponytail and totally changes his look!

While Brad Pitt has always dared to change hair, now he has changed his look and opted for a little ponytail!

Brad Pitt is very often at the heart of the buzz on the Web. Her fans are asking a lot of questions about her divorce from Angelina Jolie and her relationship with Jennifer Aniston. This time, it’s her look that makes people talk.

At the beginning of the year, Brad Pitt dared a little hair madness. At least that’s what Harper’s Bazaar has revealed. A photographer caught the handsome blond leaving a Beverly Hills building.

Brad Pitt also showed up with a small ponytail with his hair pulled back. And the least we can say is that this look surprised many. Fans didn’t expect this hair change that you can discover here.

Regarding her look, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie and opted for a rather cozy look. He chose a beige jacket with a black V-neck shirt. He completed his look with ripped jeans. In this period of a health crisis, he of course opted for a mask.

One thing is for sure, his new haircut has made more than one talk. His fans are wondering if he will keep this novelty for the future or if he will decide to cut everything. It must be said that the comedian has accustomed us to several cuts.

Brad Pitt has already opted for very short hair. He has already shown up with his skull completely shaved. Very long curly hair as in the movie “Troy”. Occasionally, he dares to beard.

ANGELINA JOLIE OPENS UP ABOUT HER DIVORCE FROM BRAD PITT

In the news regarding Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie recently revealed the reasons for their divorce. The Maleficent actress spoke in an interview with Vogue. She’s made great confidence.

Brad Pitt’s ex revealed: “I split up for the sake of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some took advantage of my silence.”

Jolie added: “And children see lies about themselves in the media. But I remind them that they know their own truth and know what it really is.”

The young woman explained: “In fact, they are six very brave and very strong young people. In 2019, she had given more information about her children with Brad Pitt.

The actress also told Harper’s Bazaar: “My children know me. And they also help me find myself and accept myself. They have gone through a lot. But I learned from their strength.”