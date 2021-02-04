Brad Pitt: Did Angelina Jolie sabotage her story with Jennifer Aniston?

Did actress Angelina Jolie sabotage the love story of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? We’ll give you more details.

Would Angelina Jolie have sabotaged the story of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

It was one of the most significant links in the 2000s. Before getting into an official relationship and later becoming the Brangelina, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were lovers.

At the expense of the pretty actress Jennifer Aniston of course. Since she was married to the handsome actor. The scandal is so great that 15 years later we are still talking about it!

In 2005, Jennifer Aniston and the actor split up after 10 years of love. But it was no surprise to anyone.

Indeed two years earlier, Brad Pit and Angelina Jolie met on the set of the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The beautiful actress then sets her sights on Jennifer Aniston’s husband.

Sometime later, the two lovers formalize their union. They get married and become the happy parents of 6 children!

But today, the couple is in the middle of a divorce. Their story will not have been eternal. Besides, the two ex-husbands could not bear each other at all.

Things seem more peaceful on Jennifer Aniston’s side. Indeed the pretty actress of Friends has kept good relations with her ex-husband.

It will be enough for them to cross each other on the red carpet for the wildest rumors to surface. Some media outlets claim that Angelina Jolie would do anything to sabotage their relationship. We’re revealing everything!

DID BRAD PITT’S EX SABOTAGE HIS STORY?

For example, according to Life and Style magazine, Angelina Jolie is trying to sabotage Brad Pitt’s relationship with Jennifer Aniston. According to media sources, Angelina Jolie is fed up with being seen as the villain in the breakup of the “Bennifer” cut.

The magazine reveals the actress’s “evil” plan. It is said to be primarily aimed at attacking her ex-husband’s bank account.

The actress would be willing to take all her money! “Angie will have what she wants or she will make her life miserable,” says the same media outlet.

But that’s not all. According to the same source, Angelina Jolie also tried to sabotage the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. And ruin their so-called secret marriage, which never took place!

You should know that Life and Style magazine would tend to say that Angelina Jolie is the cause of the divorce of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Even today, the pretty brunette is accused of ruining their love story. This is all wrong!

The magazine is not a reliable source. Last year he claimed that Pitt and Aniston were holding a wedding ceremony worth more than a million dollars!

In 2019, he launched the rumor that the couple would be ready to adopt a baby together. Another fake news! The two exes are now on very good terms but are nothing more than just friends. Case closed.