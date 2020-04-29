Brad Pitt disrespectful to Angelina Jolie ? The joke that goes too far !

A source told the “Sun” that the speech and the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was going to hurt Angelina Jolie.

Scandal surrounding the couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The famous actor has just been accused of not having respected his ex-wife. It made the buzz on the web ! MCE TV says it all !

After 12 years together and 2 years of marriageAngelina Jolie had finally asked for a divorce. Since then, the fans dream only of one thing, that Brad Pitt found her former love. For them, Jennifer Aniston is the woman who best suits the interpreter of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Moreover, the two stars have sown the seed of doubt regarding a new link at the last ceremony of the SAG awards. Jennifer and him are being displayed more complicit than ever before the lens of photographers.

Neither one nor two, the fans have so taken possession of the internet to start the rumor ! The old romance would be back ! A new mind-boggling that a lot of people have taken it very seriously. However, after having received an award for the best actor in a supporting role thanks to Quentin Tarantino, the beautiful Brad Pitt said a strange thing. First, he did not hesitate to admit that he had put his profile Tinder to date… and Then, he widely joked about the disaster of the romance of his character.

The humor of Brad Pitt will surely not appeal to Angelina Jolie !

“This role was a bit farfetched. This is a guy who is stoned, take off his shirt does not with his wife…” This is the speech that was held Brad Pitt in front of the room the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. If the ex of actor present during the ceremony had a good laugh listening to her former husband, some found that the star was too far gone. In fact, a source of Sun has entrusted the diary that Angelina” is not going to be happy. This is very disrespectful on his part to have ironisé on their concerns, personal in front of all their peers. It would do him ever do that. ”

This same person has also added that “les reunion public of Jennifer and Brad are going to hurt. It is as if, throughout their marriage, the public had always wanted it to be back with Jen. ” Even today, the words that Brad Pitt could have still have not been commented on by the interpreter Evil. The actor will he apologize to his ex-wife, or let it flow ? For the moment, nothing is certain yet. Matter to follow therefore…

