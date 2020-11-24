Brad Pitt does community work in poor neighborhood

The actor was caught delivering essential items in a Los Angeles slum.

The actor was captured in informal clothing, with a mask, distributing food and basic items among the population of a neighborhood on the outskirts of Los Angeles, where Brad is seen smiling, happy with the work he was doing, and even chatting animatedly with people to those who gave the aid.

Brad has kept a low profile, away from the media due to the complicated divorce process he faces, but before the presidential election, he spoke publicly in favor of Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate.