Brad Pitt engaged to Jennifer Aniston just after his separation from Angelina Jolie!

According to our colleagues from Ydraft, Brad Pitt asked again for the hand of Jennifer Aniston after his separation from Angelina Jolie

Hang your belts, what you are about to read may well cause you to fall out of your chair! Indeed, we are going to tell you about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Everyone is already aware that the hatchet is buried between the two exes. On the other hand, did you know that he would have asked her for an engagement a second time?

Because yes, before getting married to the one who plays Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, the actor of Fight Club and other masterpieces, spent happy days with the actress of Friends. The two even married in Malibu in 2000.

The rest, everyone knows. Brad Pitt leaves the beautiful to be charmed by Angelina Jolie and live several years alongside it. But since his separation from the latter, he would try to win back his ex.

This is in any case what suggests a source who confided in OK! According to the media, the handsome kid asked Jennifer Aniston for an engagement a short time ago.

Brad Pitt would have done it just a few weeks ago since it would have happened in May 2019. But then what was the final answer? Did the Friends actress say “yes” to her?

JENNIFER ANISTON, ASKED FOR AN ENGAGEMENT BY BRAD PITT?

Many may be disappointed by reading the following. Indeed, if everyone waited for Jennifer Aniston to say “yes” to her ex, some will fall from above. Since this whole story would be false.

The media Gossip Cop, upon learning the news, conducted its investigation. What everyone feared happened. This whole story would be nothing but a big hoax that made Brad Pitt laugh a lot.

Even if the latter only laughed, he did not deny it. Not really knowing if he really asked for Jennifer Aniston’s hand or not. This is why we can still keep some hopes and continue to dream.

Because yes, we admit that we dream of seeing Brad Pitt get back together with his ex. The two formed a perfect couple and seeing him again would delight more than one.