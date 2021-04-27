Brad Pitt flirts with actress Youn Yuh-jung at the 2021 Oscars!

During the 2021 Oscars, Youn Yuh-Jung was full of praise for Brad Pitt, who seems to have been very touched by his speech!

What a tomboy that Brad Pitt! On Monday, April 26, during the “Oscars 2021”, actress Youn Yuh-Jung addressed her tender words as she received her statuette. And the actor was not insensitive to his words…

YOUN YUH-JUNG PRAISES BRAD PITT

Despite the pandemic, the 93rd edition of the Oscars was held on Monday, April 26, 2021. But sanitary measures were still in order!

Yes, this year the floor of stars has been restricted. Nevertheless, the hand-picked guests were able to sit without a mask in a subdued atmosphere.

Of course, many personalities made the trip. And Brad Pitt was also in the game.

In front of the cameras, the actor caught everyone’s eye! Dressed in an elegant tuxedo, Shiloh’s dad seemed to be at his best.

Last I heard, Brad Pitt would make the most of his celibacy. Still, a heart to take, he is also considered to be one of the most coveted bachelors on the planet.

Last I heard, he seems to have caught the eye of the famous actress Youn Yuh-Jung! During the ceremony, Brad Pitt presented her with the statuette for “Best Actress” for “Minari”.

Although the actor did not appear in Lee Isaac Chung’s film, he did participate in his production! A double award for the actress who did not hide her joy at the sight of Brad Pitt. You’ll see, the sequence is worth a visit.

THE ACTOR CONTINUES TO EXCITE THE CROWDS

« Mr. Brad Pitt, finally! “youn Yuh-Jung exclaimed to the actor. Where were you when we were shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma? ».

Of course, his speech amused the whole assembly. But also the main one concerned. “It’s an honor to meet you,” added the South Korean actress, proudly.

According to Le Figaro, the two stars then spoke backstage away from the public eye! Unsurprisingly, the hilarious sequence made headlines and caused hilarity from Internet users. We love it!

On a daily basis, Brad Pitt is the favorite target of the tabloids! But in recent months, it is quite discreet …

Her stormy divorce from Angelina Jolie continues to make headlines. It’s been simple since 2016, the Brangelina’s are fighting for custody of their 6 children.

And in court, Jon Voight and Brad Pitt’s daughter don’t give each other presents. “I split up for the sake of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their recovery,” Jolie said for Vogue India in 2020.

But also: “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, they are six very brave and very strong young people.”

For his part, Brad Pitt would do anything to calm things down and move forward. Case to follow!