Brad Pitt forbidden to present Jennifer Aniston with her children Angelina Jolie ? The unexpected revelations

Recently, we learned that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were closer than ever since their divorce, to delight the fans. But it doesn’t seem to be happy Angelina Jolie, who reportedly banned her ex-husband presented the actress with their children ! At least, this is revealed by a mysterious source to Life & Style : “She has forbidden Brad to present Jen or any other woman, time that the divorce is not finalized. Angie is bitter that he either moved on to something else and warned Brad : “I’ll make your life a hell if you don’t listen”. Brad describes this as a never-ending nightmare which he cannot wake up. It’s been almost four years and Angie is always trying to control it. She drags feet, and seems to do everything she can to make the divorce more complicated possible… Brad rested on Jen throughout this ordeal with Angie. Jen has been a strong pillar and they get along better now than when they were married !”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pit again very close

The source would be done by : “It was hoped that by refusing an agreement and making threats about her children, she would be able to separate Brad and Jen. It is, however, that even more close together. Brad knows that Jen is one of the few people in whom he can trust.” However, this whole story was very quickly refuted by Gossip Cop, revealing that the reconciliation of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston has not prompted Angelina Jolie to make such threatsregards , just a simple story of friendship between the two i.e. Their representatives have also stated that the comments reported by Life & Style were false. In any case, the trio never cease to fuel the rumors. Also, some surprising revelations suggest that Brad Pitt was obliged to desist at the beginning of his relationship with Jennifer Aniston.