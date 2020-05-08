Brad Pitt : from Charlize to Rihanna, all the girls with whom it is not released

No, Brad Pitt does not have a love life as full as some might think.

Separate Angelina Jolie since September of 2016, Brad Pitt, 56 years of age on the 18th of December, has still not found love. But it does not prevent the people press him regularly lend new relationships (primarily actresses, but not only). According to some tabloids, the actor has now all of a Casanova, which displays a list of conquests is impressive (they have thirty years younger than him at his age – or very nearly). It must be said that it is enough that he speaks to a woman to imagine recasé. Imagine, that is the word.

Fully aware of the rumors about him (he reads the press like everyone else), they do not touch him more than that. As Brad assures him, he has nobody in his life : “I don’t know how many women it has been said that I have frequented for the past two or three years, but none of this is true”, he explained to the New York Times. Brad has not been in the accounts ? We, if. Small bite of recall.

Credible, or ridiculous…

In addition to his ex, Jennifer Aniston (it should again for the Golden Globes, saw that they are both appointed) and Angelina Jolie (but the reconciliation hoped for by some is made to wait…), with that Brad Pitt is not it out ? Kate Hudson which the magazine Star had dared to announce that she was pregnant with her works (she is in a relationship with the director Danny Fujikawa with which it has had a little girl). Sienna Miller who has played in a film produced by Brad, The Lost City of Z. The dummy Elle Macpherson who had just split from Jeff Soffer.

Charlize Theronwhich , according to the Globewas waiting for a happy event with Brad. Ella Purnell (33 years younger than Brad), an actress who plays in Sweetbitter, a series produced by the actor : she found the rumor to the times “annoying, ridiculous, and hilarious. My grand-mother sent me a message to congratulate me.” Charlotte Casiraghithe daughter of Caroline of Monaco, when she is in a relationship with Dimitri Rassam. Rihannaaccording to the vision of a seer (who would think to clean his crystal ball). Neri Oxman, professor of science and media arts (and bride). Sat Hari Khalsa, jewelry designer and healer holistic (including for the Red Hot Chili Peppers). Last in date, the comedienne and artist Alia Shawkat. According to Brad Pitt, all, absolutely all, are, at worst, of professional knowledge, to the best of good friends.

