Brad Pitt had to apologise to Jennifer Aniston !

According to Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt would have had to apologize to his ex Jennifer Aniston, for comments made several years ago

For several months, but especially since the January 19, 2020, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have definitely buried the hatchet. In fact, in a relationship for 5 years, their story ended badly, after that the hunk leaves the actress for Angelina Jolie.

Besides, Brad had harsh words, not the past, to that which is made known in the series Friends. As has been relayed Closer, and he had to know Paradein 2011: ” I spent the 90’s to hide myself. I started to have enough of sitting on a sofa, with a seal. I felt pathetic. “

Brad Pitt, also adding: “Because I did not live myself an interesting life. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. I was trying to make people believe that it was something he was not. I’m glad to have made real choices and finding the woman I love, Angie. And have built a family that I love so much “ .

Several years after, but especially after the end of her marriage with Angelina, the actor Once Upon A Time In Hollywood seems to have realized his error. In effect, he would have to apologize to Jennifer Aniston before you can get back in touch with her.

Thing that Brad Pitt had already done so publicly in a new interview. A few years after his last break-up.

Brad Pitt apologizes to Jennifer Aniston

“I’m sorry that this was interpreted this way. Jen is a woman truly generous, loving and funny that remains my friend. “Was to know the actor talking about his ex and about what he had said in the past.

Brad Pitt, read the following: “This is an important relationship that I really appreciate. What I was trying to say was not that Jen was boring. But I was becoming me and I am responsible. “

In addition, a source of Entertainment Tonight also says: ” Brad is at a stage that is so different from when they were a couple. Brad is a guy who worked a lot on himself. He apologized to her for lots of things he thought she was the problem in their relationship. He takes his mistakes and this has changed their relationship one to the other. They have both evolved. “

It is thanks to this “awareness” that Brad Pitt and his ex would have returned the links. Remains to be seen if the peace turns out to be pretty great to hope that the two hand in the cover in the future.

